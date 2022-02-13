Invesco Ltd. Has $219.39 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 121,682 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $219,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $418.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $338.79 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.71.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.43.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.