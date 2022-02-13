Invesco Ltd. Has $208.35 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,250,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,541 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $208,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,283,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,949,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,564,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,811,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,221,000 after buying an additional 112,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,184,000 after buying an additional 91,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after buying an additional 774,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $144.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

