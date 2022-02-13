Invesco Ltd. Buys 199,834 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,544,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $204,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $116.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.57 and its 200-day moving average is $86.92. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $116.89.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

