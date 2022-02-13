Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) by 234.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.18.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

