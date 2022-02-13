Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the January 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 190.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 46,432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $920,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 233.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $275,000.

BSMT opened at $25.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $26.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

