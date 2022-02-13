Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.240-$-0.240 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 million-$4 million.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 115,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $125.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.78. Intevac has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $8.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IVAC. TheStreet lowered shares of Intevac from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Intevac news, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $150,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 50,307 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

