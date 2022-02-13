Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) PT Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,584,000 after buying an additional 176,769 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 188,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 70,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 246,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

