Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Shares of IPG opened at $34.94 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $56,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

