International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Seaways alerts:

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

International Seaways stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $824.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $22.39.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INSW. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in International Seaways by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in International Seaways by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after buying an additional 33,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,899,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Seaways by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in International Seaways by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.