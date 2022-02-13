International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.60

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, February 4th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the bank on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31.

International Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 53.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

International Bancshares stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.15. International Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 30,975 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

