Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.31.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

INTC stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08. Intel has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

