Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.74-4.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.82. Insperity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.740-$4.860 EPS.

Shares of NSP traded down $16.45 on Friday, reaching $91.95. The stock had a trading volume of 820,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSP. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.28.

In other news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insperity stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Insperity were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

