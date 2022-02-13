Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $108.40, but opened at $95.55. Insperity shares last traded at $95.01, with a volume of 1,426 shares.

The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 59.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.28.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total value of $476,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 41,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.75.

About Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

