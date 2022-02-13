Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Insight Enterprises updated its FY22 guidance to $7.65-7.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $7.650-$7.850 EPS.

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.88. 407,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.43. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $111.02.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $311,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,335. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insight Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NSIT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

