Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells 8,330 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $336,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $327,285.70.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $320,371.80.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $326,536.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $387,511.60.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $391,426.70.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $421,664.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $396,508.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $421,914.50.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $417,582.90.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $441,133.80.

PGNY opened at $40.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Progyny by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 45,343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,352,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

