Insider Selling: Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $120,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $287.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.94. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $24.57.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.
About Parke Bancorp
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Parke Bancorp (PKBK)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.