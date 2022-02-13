Insider Selling: Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $120,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $287.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.94. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $24.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 16,547 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 75,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 376,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

