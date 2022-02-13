Insider Selling: IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Sells 3,937 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $200,590.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $49.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.16. IRadimed Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $54.73. The stock has a market cap of $611.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 0.90.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in IRadimed in the third quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 162.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IRadimed in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

