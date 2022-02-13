Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DocuSign stock opened at $122.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.06 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in DocuSign by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in DocuSign by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 50,490.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,239,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.