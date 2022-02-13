Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
DocuSign stock opened at $122.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.06 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in DocuSign by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in DocuSign by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 50,490.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,239,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
