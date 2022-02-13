Insider Buying: Careteq Ltd (ASX:CTQ) Insider Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Careteq Ltd (ASX:CTQ) insider Mark Simari acquired 250,000 shares of Careteq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,500.00 ($19,503.55).

Mark Simari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Mark Simari acquired 250,000 shares of Careteq stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($14,184.40).

On Wednesday, January 19th, Mark Simari acquired 154,000 shares of Careteq stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,020.00 ($14,198.58).

On Monday, January 10th, Mark Simari purchased 946,000 shares of Careteq stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$151,360.00 ($107,347.52).

