Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will post sales of $72.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.60 million. Inseego posted sales of $86.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $261.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $259.31 million to $262.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $304.10 million, with estimates ranging from $299.67 million to $307.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inseego.

In other news, President Ashish Sharma bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Mondor purchased 10,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Inseego by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Inseego by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Inseego by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.33. 736,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,103. Inseego has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $455.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

