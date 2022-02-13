Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will post sales of $72.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.60 million. Inseego posted sales of $86.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $261.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $259.31 million to $262.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $304.10 million, with estimates ranging from $299.67 million to $307.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inseego.
In other news, President Ashish Sharma bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Mondor purchased 10,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:INSG traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.33. 736,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,103. Inseego has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $455.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69.
About Inseego
Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inseego (INSG)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.