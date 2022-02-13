Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $53.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

