Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Position Lessened by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,571,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,656,000 after purchasing an additional 37,746 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.93, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

