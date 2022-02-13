Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMO. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

IMO opened at $44.95 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 146.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 42.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

