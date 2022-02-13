IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($29.07) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.87) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.87) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.99) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($22.32).

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,603 ($21.68) on Wednesday. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,878 ($25.40). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,694.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,726.76. The firm has a market cap of £4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

