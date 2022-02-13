Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.95, but opened at $22.27. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 508 shares.

Specifically, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $266,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $768,140 over the last 90 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMGO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMGO. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,120,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,524,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,458,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,709,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

