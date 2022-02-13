ImageCoin Price Tops $0.0078 on Top Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 30.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 101.4% higher against the dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $94,488.34 and $56,592.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,149,316 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

