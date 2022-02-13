Idle Hits Market Cap of $5.43 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Idle has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00003395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $5.43 million and $66,056.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00045174 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.77 or 0.06860917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,243.04 or 0.99982583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00047403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00049109 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,784,780 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

