IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $3.72 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.72.

IAG has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAG traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $2.88. 9,885,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,987,606. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,851,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,548 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,414,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.