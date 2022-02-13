IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,414 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $23,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $133.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $119.20 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.31.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

