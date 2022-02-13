Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $367.40

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €367.40 ($422.30) and last traded at €372.80 ($428.51), with a volume of 9727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €376.00 ($432.18).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HYQ shares. Warburg Research set a €615.00 ($706.90) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €270.00 ($310.34) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($689.66) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €459.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €515.34. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

