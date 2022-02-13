Hut 8 Mining (HUT) & Its Competitors Financial Review

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ: HUT) is one of 137 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Hut 8 Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hut 8 Mining and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hut 8 Mining Competitors 697 3256 5021 94 2.50

Hut 8 Mining presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 166.48%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 50.22%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.7% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining 50.27% 10.22% 9.62% Hut 8 Mining Competitors -37.76% -1,517.34% -9.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $32.15 million $14.21 million 16.98 Hut 8 Mining Competitors $957.24 million -$1.78 million 15.16

Hut 8 Mining’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hut 8 Mining beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

