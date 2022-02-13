Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Upgraded to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Huhtamäki Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOYFF opened at $43.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 1 year low of $43.47 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

