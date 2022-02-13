Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €67.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($77.01) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($77.01) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($73.56) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($78.16) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, January 24th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($71.26) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($67.82) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €63.16 ($72.60).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

ETR:BOSS opened at €57.02 ($65.54) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €28.05 ($32.24) and a 1-year high of €59.98 ($68.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 84.73.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.