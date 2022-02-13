Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ earnings. Hudson Technologies posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hudson Technologies.

HDSN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 307,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,236. The company has a market capitalization of $163.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.00. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $433,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 253.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

