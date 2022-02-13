HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.34 to $2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.420 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $748.96.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $10.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $544.92. 2,187,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $670.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

