HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.340-$2.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.420 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of HubSpot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $756.83.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $544.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $569.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $671.13. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

