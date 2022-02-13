HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.340-$2.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.420 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of HubSpot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $756.83.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $544.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $569.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $671.13. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.