HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46 to $0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $381 million to $383 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.53 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.420 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $10.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $544.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,187,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $569.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $670.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $748.96.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

