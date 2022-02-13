Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,922 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,904,000 after buying an additional 128,433 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,223,000 after buying an additional 1,670,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,648,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,403,000 after buying an additional 49,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after buying an additional 102,194 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

VRRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.70 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $121,065,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.