Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 11,388 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,388 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after buying an additional 503,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,480,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after buying an additional 93,937 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,319,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,275,000 after buying an additional 234,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 107,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 30.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,168,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after buying an additional 507,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.06. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

