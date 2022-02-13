Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 308.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 37,298 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.32 and a 200-day moving average of $86.14. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.