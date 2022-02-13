Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 103.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,817 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 57.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCFT stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $164.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

