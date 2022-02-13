Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,058 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

EPR stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

