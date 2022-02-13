Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,281 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in EQT by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in EQT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 349,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in EQT by 3.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in EQT by 14.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EQT by 5.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

