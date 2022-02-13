Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Shares in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

Shares of CSTM opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.20. Constellium SE has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $21.59.

CSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.