H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Up 196.0% in January

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 922,400 shares, an increase of 196.0% from the January 15th total of 311,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.6 days.

OTCMKTS:HRUFF opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRUFF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

