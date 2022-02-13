HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Sells C$10,816.00 in Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Richard Mimeau sold 26,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$10,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at C$45,968.

Richard Mimeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Richard Mimeau sold 1,500 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$825.00.

Shares of HPQ opened at C$0.42 on Friday. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.40 and a 52-week high of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$140.26 million and a PE ratio of -70.00.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of quartz properties in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and production of silicon metals and porous silicon wafers. It holds a 100% interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

