Horizon Investments LLC Sells 3,575 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,022,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after buying an additional 492,450 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,713,000 after buying an additional 32,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,753,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $318.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.63 and a 12 month high of $359.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.18 and a 200-day moving average of $334.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 111.32%.

In related news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,829,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.76.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

