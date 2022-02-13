Horizon Investments LLC Reduces Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,853 shares of company stock valued at $7,501,823. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $219.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $148.43 and a one year high of $239.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.