Horizon Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,325 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $559.99 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $501.67 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $658.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $621.47. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Bank of America upped their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.