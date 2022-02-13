Horizon Investments LLC Has $962,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,135 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,341,000 after buying an additional 104,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,595,000 after purchasing an additional 196,433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,749,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $538,905,000 after purchasing an additional 223,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,343,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,434,000 after purchasing an additional 59,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock opened at $213.76 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $161.57 and a 52-week high of $216.21. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.30 and a 200-day moving average of $202.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.